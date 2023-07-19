 
menu menu menu

'Barbie' makes waves with rave reviews

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Barbie is set to release on July 21
'Barbie' is set to release on July 21

Greta Gerwig's Barbie hype was worth the hype, as reviews of the film are here.

The movie featured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead as the Mattel doll and Ken, respectively.

IndieWire reviewed, "Gerwig and Baumbach's venture into the Real World is absolutely necessary — it unlocks the film's thesis after besieging us with diverting fun, gives us the darling Greenblatt and her Barbie-obsessed mom Gloria (America Ferrera, who runs off with the film's last act), and allows Will Ferrell to go nuts as the wacky (male!) CEO of Mattel."

While Entertainment Weekly pours in, "Still, Barbie works hard to entertain both 11-year-old girls and the parents who'll bring them to the theater. Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner and longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach, and the entire screenplay is packed with winking one-liners, the kind that reward a rewatch."

The Uproxx penned, "Make no doubt about it, Barbie is a very weird movie. One I enjoyed very much. And quite possibly the weirdest studio movie I've ever seen based on a product that another company is very much still hoping to sell.

While Variety said, "Check out the brain on Barbie! Sure, she's just a doll, but that doesn't mean she has to be an airhead. Therein lies "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig's inspired, 21st-century solution to bringing one of America's most iconic playthings to life on the big screen. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew slammed for 'not listening to advice'

Prince Andrew slammed for 'not listening to advice'
Madonna updates fans via Instagram on recovery

Madonna updates fans via Instagram on recovery

Sofia Vergara once 'rule the heart' of Tom Cruise

Sofia Vergara once 'rule the heart' of Tom Cruise
Kate Middleton sets tongues wagging with her mysterious kiss to someone

Kate Middleton sets tongues wagging with her mysterious kiss to someone
Dan Wootton says ex-partner wants to 'destroy my life'

Dan Wootton says ex-partner wants to 'destroy my life'
'Oppenheimer is the most important film of this century'

'Oppenheimer is the most important film of this century'
Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande's exes Dalton Gomez, Joe Alwyn 'ill-prepared' to handle fame

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande's exes Dalton Gomez, Joe Alwyn 'ill-prepared' to handle fame
'Barbie' sweeps theatres ahead premiere

'Barbie' sweeps theatres ahead premiere

Gigi Hadid's first statement after being released following cannabis arrest

Gigi Hadid's first statement after being released following cannabis arrest