Keith Urban honours Dolly Parton’s ‘heart, soul, spirit’ on special day

Keith Urban honoured his childhood idol Dolly Parton with a touching tribute on her milestone birthday.

Ringing into her 80th birthday, the Jolene hitmaker received a really special birthday wish on Monday, January 19, from the 58-year-old country music star.

He posted a nearly two minutes video on his YouTube channel which began with him playing a sweet audio recording of his 10-year-old self playing banjo and singing Applejack, a traditional country tune Parton wrote and recorded in 1977 for New Harvest…First Gathering.

After the throwback audio, the Australian-American singer-songwriter reflected on Parton’s influence on the music he is inspired from, singing her praises.

“So, I'm just here to say you've been a massive inspiration to me for a long time, Dolly,” he said. “Thank you for everything that you've ever done musically, humanly with your soul and your heart and your spirit.”

“The songs you've written, the people you've helped, the artists you've inspired, the people you've inspired,” The Fighter singer said enthusiastically. “Just the goodness that you've brought into the world with your heart and your curiosity and your passion and your insane musical gift.”

He continued admiring the Country Music Hall of Fame, saying, “Everything you do is brand new, fresh. It's exciting. It's innovative. You never stop and it's so inspiring.”

“So, thank you for that. Thank you for everything you've ever done for me. And uh here's to many, many, many, many years ahead. I love you, Dolly. Happy birthday,” the four-time Grammy Award winner concluded.

Urban and Parton have long had a sweet mutual admiration. They recorded together her Those Were the Days album, in 2005 and also collaborated on a bluegrass-tinged version of The Twelfth of Never.