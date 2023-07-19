 
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello’s asset division amid divorce laid bare

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello may not have to go through a lot of hassle for their divorce proceedings.

According to high-profile divorce attorney Frederic J. Siegel, the ex-couple is likely to have a clean break financially as they signed a prenuptial agreement.

Siegel explained to Page Six that the contract exes signed “probably had what is called a walkaway.”

“She keeps what she has and what she earns, and he keeps what he has and what he’s earned,” he added. “So, with a prenup — and without kids [together] — it becomes a much simpler case.”

The Modern Family alum, 51, previously revealed in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015 that they were going to sign a prenup.

“He said, ‘Do whatever you want. I’ll sign whatever you want,’” she said of the Magic Mike actor, 46, with whom she wedded in November of that year.

Before they tied the knot, the Hot Pursuit actress and the True Blood alum moved into a 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills, which consisted of seven bedrooms for $10.6 million.

The former couple had renovated the property over the years for millions and were simultaneously building a bigger and better home in the same area, according to TMZ.

However, they listed the property last year for a whopping $19.6 million. They relisted it again, coming down, just shy of $18 million.

According to Sigel, the pair is probably at a “more advanced stage [in their divorce] than people would think” as celebrities usually announce the news when they have “already done some of the preliminary work.”

Moreover, the attorney commented that the divorce “doesn’t look like it’s messy.”

