Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for causing Thomas Markle’s ‘outbursts’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been named the culprits behind all of Thomas Markle’s interviews.



Royal commentator Richard Eden has shared accusations about the treatment Thomas Markle underwent.

His admissions have been shared in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he began by wondering, “How different things could have been, not just for Thomas Markle but for Prince Harry, too” had different decisions been made.

After all “Far from home, having the kindly figure of his father-in-law to turn to might have provided Harry with the stability he has so plainly been lacking since abandoning his own family.”

“And who better than Mr Markle to guide him in the realities of life in a mixed-race marriage? But none of this wisdom has been available to Harry. Instead, their relationship has been one of sour mistrust,” he added during his chat.

“It has hardly helped that Mr Markle has offered his own uncompromising views of his daughter and her husband. Accusing Harry of being 'snotty' and an 'idiot' who is 'whipped' by Meghan was never likely to endear him to his son-in-law.”

“Even so, this cannot excuse Harry's own behaviour,” Mr Eden said, because the “roots of this unhappiness lie in the weeks leading up to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.”