Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking ‘worse for wear’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “braved the Los Angeles traffic in their quest to make it” but experts believe that quest is looking ‘worse for wear’.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin has issued these claims and admissions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The claims in question have been shared during her piece for News.com.au.

There, Ms Levin said, “They have crossed an ocean, forded the Pacific Coast Highway and braved the Los Angeles traffic in their quest to make it, a quest that right now is looking like it’s going about as well as Harold Godwinson holding off the Norman Conquest.”

“Harold, ‘Harold’ and Meghan have all given it their darnedest, but things have not exactly gone their way.”

“Which might explain why, these days, Meghan is reportedly ‘humbled’ and has been ‘brought down a peg’,” she also added before concluding her piece.

For those unversed, this is in response to the new photos taken by Jill Ishkanian who papped the Duchess at a local farmers market.

The same photographer also offered some behavioral analysis into the Duchess’ body language at the time and said, “This would be the fourth time [photographing Meghan] since 2021 and I had a different vibe from her this time.”

Before concluding she even told Newsweek at the time, “When you do this kind of work you become very intuitive.”