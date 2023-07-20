Travis Scott's 'KPOP' teaser reveals collab with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny

Travis Scott has made a surprise announcement about new music, revealing an unexpected collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

The three talented artists are teaming up for an upcoming track titled "KPOP," which they recently teased on their social media platforms. The revelation left fans pleasantly surprised and eagerly anticipating the release of this unique musical endeavor.

On Wednesday, July 19, Scott took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. The minimalist cover art for the song featured a red lollipop on the first slide and graffiti art displaying the song's title on the second slide. In the caption, Scott wrote, "Flame Abe Benito Out Tomorrow Night," indicating that the song will be released on July 20. Notably, the post was a collaborative effort, shared by all three musicians using Instagram's feature.

The track titled "KPOP" was teased on Scott's website with three lollipop emojis accompanying the text. As fans eagerly await its release, they were taken aback by The Weeknd's involvement, as he is featured as an artist on the song. However, rumors of a potential collaboration between Scott and Bad Bunny had been circulating for weeks before the official announcement.



Interestingly, Bad Bunny had previously confirmed that he and Scott were indeed working together on music. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he mentioned their collaboration and revealed, "We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute. I don't know if maybe I'll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don't think so. I said this year was for resting."

In addition to this exciting collaboration, Travis Scott has more in store for his fans. He is set to release his fourth studio album, titled "Utopia," on July 28. This album marks his first full-length release in five years since "Astroworld" came out in August 2018.