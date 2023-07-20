 
menu menu menu

‘Royal renegades’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are failing at every step

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being ‘absolute failures’ when it comes to moving “the dial of public sympathy in favour of the royal renegades.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusations and claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser started to reference the public reception of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

According to findings by the author, the couple’s docuseries failed to even beat the most top trending documentary, The Tinder Swindler.

Ms Elser even went as far as to point out how “even with these sorts of numbers, it might not be enough to keep their Netflix deal alive.”

“Nor has the show garnered much of a critical reception in Hollywood, missing out on an Emmy nomination and only managing to get one from the B-list Hollywood Critics Awards,” Ms Elser also noted.

Even though “Spare sold like the clappers and holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time” still “it has not brought vast swathes of people over to Team Sussex and it failed to move the dial of public sympathy in favour of the royal renegades.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp unveils new self-portrait titled 'Five' at Castle Fine Art

Johnny Depp unveils new self-portrait titled 'Five' at Castle Fine Art
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report
Lindsie Chrisley calls documentary about family ‘not fair’ to parents in jail

Lindsie Chrisley calls documentary about family ‘not fair’ to parents in jail
Meghan Markle’s ‘put all her chips on herself’ and ‘it come crashing down’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘put all her chips on herself’ and ‘it come crashing down’
Stacey Dooley rules out marriage with father of her child, Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley rules out marriage with father of her child, Kevin Clifton
'Wicked' movie to premiere as scheduled despite SAG-AFTRA strike

'Wicked' movie to premiere as scheduled despite SAG-AFTRA strike
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' set to outshine 'Oppenheimer' with record-breaking box office debut

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' set to outshine 'Oppenheimer' with record-breaking box office debut
Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation

Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation
Inside Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello's very 'different lives' which led to their split

Inside Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello's very 'different lives' which led to their split