Prince Andrew 'went off using hotels' during official UK trips

Prince Andrew’s trade trips for the government of UK are being kept a secret.



The Duke of York, who served as the UK representative for trade and industry, made various official tours on behalf of the organisation.

It is now claimed by a royal biographer that details of these secret trips have been kept under wraps.

Royal author Andrew Lownie says “there may have been people who really weren't there to drum up trade for Britain, but were there as chums".

Instead of staying with the embassy, the Duke was "going off and using hotels,” the expert added.

Prince Andrew was stripped off his military titles and patronages in 2022 due to an alleged sexual assault scandal laid onto him by Virginia Giuffre