'Infructuous': Top court disposes of ex-president Pervez Musharraf’s appeal

By
Sohail Khan

|July 21, 2023

Former president Pervez Musharraf poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in London January 16, 2011. — Reuters
Former president Pervez Musharraf poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in London January 16, 2011. — Reuters

  • 3-member bench posthumously hears appeal against PHC's verdict.
  • PHC placed a lifetime ban on him after dismissing his appeal.
  • Additional attorney general tells SC that petitioner had died.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of an appeal filed by former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf (late) — against the rejection of his nomination papers by the Appellate Election Tribunal for general elections in 2013 — because it was infructuous, The News reported Friday.

Headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a three-member apex court bench posthumously heard the appeal of the former president challenging the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that earlier dismissed his plea.

On June 29, 2013, a four-member bench of the PHC placed a lifetime ban on him after dismissing his appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers by the Returning Officer for the NA-32 Chitral seat.

Musharraf had then challenged the decision in the apex court.

On Thursday, the additional attorney general told the court that the petitioner had died, adding that the 2013 assembly has also completed its tenure; hence the matter had become infructuous.

Therefore, the court disposed of the appeal of the former president.

On January 20, 2022, a three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Bandial also dismissed Musharraf’s appeal challenging the verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 general elections after it became ineffective.

Musharraf had challenged the SHC’s verdict declaring him disqualified to contest as a candidate of the National Assembly, and had pleaded with the apex court to annul the judgment against his disqualification by the SHC.

During the course of proceedings, Musharraf’s counsel had submitted that his client’s second appeal against the PHC verdict was not fixed for hearing. 

At this, Justice Bandial directed that another appeal of the former president against the PHC decision should be fixed before a larger bench for hearing and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

