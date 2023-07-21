 
King Charles compared to ‘marvellous, sparkly’ Prince George

Experts believe photographing King Charles is never a ‘first priority’ when it compared to his grandson Prince George.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these questions and claims.

For those unaware, the conversation arose once the expert started to question the photo op at this year’s Earthshot Prize.

“Ask yourself,” she started by saying, “if you were a newspaper or website editor, what picture would you want to use: a photo of Charles looking dead-serious and ruddy-faced while Camilla has that slightly glazed look in her eyes like she’s trying to remember if they cracked a window in the State Coach for their Jack Russells?”

“Or a lovely shot of the prince and princess with the latter no doubt looking her usual marvellous, sparkly self?”

Another comparison would be either papping “Crusty septuagenarians doing their jobs, or glam superstars taking a dazzling turn on the red carpet? Exactly.”

Before concluding she also added, “While this snafu is neither Charles nor William’s fault, simply a cruel twist of the timetabling gods, that does not change the fact that when this all plays out, it will likely be only the latest instance of William getting one over his dear old dad.”

