Doria Ragland makes first public appearance amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's split rumours

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was spotted for the first time since the Duchess of Sussex is dealing with split rumours with Prince Harry.

According to media reports, Doria was photographed checking out a Beverly Hills art show with a friend on Friday.

The Daily Express reported Meghan Markle’s mother was seen checking out an exhibition by artist Honor Titus.

She also enjoyed a dinner with her friend at Il Fornaio restaurant, the report further claimed.

Archie and Lilibet doting grandmother was sporting a dark orange all-in-one sleeveless along with a comfy-looking pair of tanned toeless sandals with a chunky white base.

Doria’s outing comes amid rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is on the rocks.

Earlier this week, Radar Online, per Page Six, reported that the California-based royal couple are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.

