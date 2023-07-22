Greta Gerwig debunks Barbara Handler rumours in Barbie movie

File Footage

Greta Gerwig has recently dispelled rumours that the actress appeared in a scene with Margot Robbie was Barbara Handler, who inspired the Barbie doll in Barbie movie.



After the movie’s release on July 21, it was speculated that Barbara was spotted in one of the scenes with Margot’s character while relaxing on a park bench in Santa Monica, California.

Addressing the cameo in the movie, Gerwig told Rolling Stone, “I love that scene so much. And, the older woman on the bench is the costume designer Ann Roth.”

It is pertinent to mention that the woman is not the daughter of Mattel co-founder and Barbie inventor, Ruth Handler.

“She’s a legend. It’s a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way — it doesn’t lead anywhere,” added the director.

It was suggested that the Little Women director could “cut the moment”, the 39-year-old said that without the scene, “the story would move on just the same and she wouldn’t know what this movie is about”.

Back in April, Handler spoke with TMZ regarding much-anticipated movie, adding, she felt Robbie was successful in playing the character.

Handler also gushed over the cast in the movie, including Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, John Cena and Dua Lipa.