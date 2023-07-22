 
menu menu menu

Greta Gerwig debunks Barbara Handler rumours in Barbie movie

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

File Footage

Greta Gerwig has recently dispelled rumours that the actress appeared in a scene with Margot Robbie was Barbara Handler, who inspired the Barbie doll in Barbie movie.

After the movie’s release on July 21, it was speculated that Barbara was spotted in one of the scenes with Margot’s character while relaxing on a park bench in Santa Monica, California.

Addressing the cameo in the movie, Gerwig told Rolling Stone, “I love that scene so much. And, the older woman on the bench is the costume designer Ann Roth.”

It is pertinent to mention that the woman is not the daughter of Mattel co-founder and Barbie inventor, Ruth Handler.

“She’s a legend. It’s a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way — it doesn’t lead anywhere,” added the director.

Greta Gerwig debunks Barbara Handler rumours in Barbie movie

It was suggested that the Little Women director could “cut the moment”, the 39-year-old said that without the scene, “the story would move on just the same and she wouldn’t know what this movie is about”.

Back in April, Handler spoke with TMZ regarding much-anticipated movie, adding, she felt Robbie was successful in playing the character.

Handler also gushed over the cast in the movie, including Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, John Cena and Dua Lipa. 

More From Entertainment:

'Oppenheimer': Matt Damon, co-stars praise Christopher Nolan's unique scriptwriting

'Oppenheimer': Matt Damon, co-stars praise Christopher Nolan's unique scriptwriting
Shakira reveals worrying wardrobe malfunction that risked her safety

Shakira reveals worrying wardrobe malfunction that risked her safety

Kate Middleton breaks family tradition to mark Prince George’s 10th birthday video

Kate Middleton breaks family tradition to mark Prince George’s 10th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are standing at the ‘brink of a collapse’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are standing at the ‘brink of a collapse’
Bruce Willis wife Emma recalls lessons she learned from Tony Bennett after singer death

Bruce Willis wife Emma recalls lessons she learned from Tony Bennett after singer death

Jennifer Garner steps out after she supported Kate Middleton's move

Jennifer Garner steps out after she supported Kate Middleton's move
Cillian Murphy’s stellar rise from side role in Nolan’s ‘Batman’ to lead in ‘Oppenheimer’ video

Cillian Murphy’s stellar rise from side role in Nolan’s ‘Batman’ to lead in ‘Oppenheimer’

Photos: ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe places newborn close to his chest

Photos: ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe places newborn close to his chest

Doria Ragland makes first public appearance amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's split rumours video

Doria Ragland makes first public appearance amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's split rumours