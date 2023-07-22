Shakira reveals worrying wardrobe malfunction that risked her safety

Shakira found herself in a midst of a wardrobe malfunction for her new music video Copa Vacía, which was released three weeks ago.

The Waka Waka hitmaker, 46, shared how she got stuck in her mermaid costume during her appearance on Univision’s Primer Impacto.

“The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there,” Shakira told the Spanish-language news outlet, per Hola! USA. “I couldn’t go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn’t climb out.”

The singer was supposed to wear her mermaid attire for the whole video, which is why she couldn’t take it off. So, the crew eventually used a crane to her out of the incident that occurred on the set.

“Every man for himself. Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I’m here to tell it,” she said.

The song and its video features Manuel Turizo had a feeling something along the lines that might happen.

“He had told me that the fish tank would break. I thought it was impossible, believing we had impeccable safety standards. But, to my surprise, his prediction came true,” Shakira added.

Copa Vacía is one of the many singles the musician has released following her very public and messy break up from ex Gerard Piqué.

Just minutes before the release of her music video, the singer had told her followers through Instagram Broadcast that the mermaid was symbolic for her, acting as a fantasy.

She added that that the mermaid “sacrifices a lot for love, ending up in the trash amongst rats. Thankfully she finds herself in her natural habitat.”

