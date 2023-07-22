Netflix releases list of Top 10 Movies and Shows for July: Full List

Netflix has just unveiled its full and complete list of all the TV shows and movies that have currently been dominating the charts for July, 2023.
From the United States to Australia, Canada and even the United Kingdom, below is a list of the country-specific trends.
United States:
TV Shows:
- Sweet Magnolias
- Quarterback
- Suits
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Too Hot to Handle
- Survival of the Thickest
- The Witcher
- Is It Cake?
- Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef
- Sonic Prime
Movies:
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Ride Along
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
- Bird Box Barcelona
- The Out-Laws
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- The Boss Baby
- The Deepest Breath
- Nimona
United Kingdom:
TV Shows:
- Too Hot to Handle
- The Witcher
- Young Sheldon
- Survival of the Thickest
- Detectorists
- Gossip Girl
- Manifest
- Black Mirror
Movies:
- The Deepest Breath
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Commuter
- Unspeakable
- Unknown Cave of Bones
- The Out-Laws
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- Bird Box Barcelona
- The Lost City of Z
Australia:
TV Shows:
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Too Hot to Handle
- Survival of the Thickest
- The Witcher
- Sweet Magnolias
- Kohrra
- My Happy Marriage
- Quarterback
- Is It Cake?
- Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef
Movies:
- Black Adam
- Bastille Day
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
- Long Shot
- The Out-Laws
- The Cobbler
- The Prince
- The Deepest Breath
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
- Legend
Canada:
TV Shows:
- Sweet Magnolias
- Too Hot to Handle
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Quarterback
- Survival of the Thickest
- The Witcher
- Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef
- Kohrra
- Is It Cake?
- Alone
Movies:
- The Batman
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
- The Out-Laws
- The Deepest Breath
- Bird Box Barcelona
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Nobody
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- On the Line