'Cheeky' Prince George will follow Princess Diana footsteps to make William 'struggle'

Prince George follows late grandmother Diana's tradition on birthday

Princess Diana's pal is keen on giving Prince George a birthday present to bother Prince William.

Julia Samuel, who was close to the former Princess of Wales, recalls how Diana always gave Prince William a present that was difficult to assemble back in the days.

She says: "I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys that are really noisy and take a lot of making."

Ms Samuel ahead of George's 10th birthday: "[Prince] William then has to spend days putting together.

"And then put all the machinery together, and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that."

She then revealed that the rest of the family really enjoyed William's ordeal as the Prince of Wales 'struggled.'

Ms Samuel added that it "makes [her] laugh, and it makes George laugh."

"He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she [Diana] would have loved him.

"That is heartbreaking for us all," she concludes.