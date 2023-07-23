 
Lewis Hamilton takes thrilling pole in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Mercedes´ British driver Lewis Hamilton wipes his face with a towel after the qualifying session at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on July 22, 2023, ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.—AFP
In a gripping Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session, Lewis Hamilton showcased his mastery and determination, snatching pole position from Max Verstappen with a breathtaking final lap. 

The British driver, representing Mercedes, secured his first pole position since the penultimate race of the 2021 season, edging out the reigning world champion by a mere 0.003 seconds.

The battle for pole position was intense, with Verstappen appearing to be on track for another dominant performance, having clinched the pole at the previous six races. However, Hamilton, unfazed by the Dutchman's recent success, kept his cool and showed resilience. On his first run in the final part of qualifying, Verstappen set a blistering pace, but Hamilton was hot on his heels, just 0.126 seconds behind.

As the tension built, both drivers geared up for their final runs. Verstappen's efforts fell short as he failed to improve on his previous time, leaving the door open for Hamilton to capitalise. With nerves of steel, Hamilton nailed his last lap on a circuit where he has previously claimed victory eight times in his illustrious career.

For Hamilton, the pole position was more than just a sporting achievement; it marked a triumph over the challenges faced by his team since the introduction of new regulations in 2022. Hamilton acknowledged the tough times they had endured and celebrated the hard-fought victory, describing it as feeling like the first pole of his career.

While the spotlight shone brightly on the battle at the front, other drivers put in noteworthy performances. Lando Norris of McLaren showcased his potential, securing a spot on the second row alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri. Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu impressed with a remarkable fifth place on the grid, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc faced a mixed day, qualifying in sixth position.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate, managed to break into the top 10 for the first time in six races, securing ninth place on the grid. However, he faced a considerable gap of 0.433 seconds behind his dominant teammate, adding pressure on the Mexican driver.

As for the other Mercedes driver, George Russell had a disappointing outing, starting in 18th position after being hampered by traffic during the first qualifying session.

The Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying also saw Daniel Ricciardo making a strong case for his promotion. After being brought back to the grid by Alpha Tauri, Ricciardo proved his worth by out-qualifying his teammate Yuki Tsunoda and achieving the team's best grid position since Monaco.

In other news, Formula 1 fans can rejoice, as the Hungarian Grand Prix will continue at the Hungaroring until at least 2032, thanks to a new contract signed by the organisers.

In conclusion, the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Lewis Hamilton stealing the spotlight by securing a thrilling pole position. The battle with Max Verstappen, the impressive performances by other drivers, and the contract extension for the Hungaroring provided fans with plenty to cheer and anticipate for the upcoming race.

