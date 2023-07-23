‘Rick and Morty’ producer says Justin Roiland’s firing will not affect show

The hit Adult Swim animated show, Rick and Morty, announced its replacement for co-creator Justin Roiland, after he was fired due to felony domestic abuse charges against him.

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel held on Friday, July 21st, 2023, executive producer Steve Levy told fans about the recasting process, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast,” Levy shared. The producer contemplated on his next words as he paused for a moment before continuing, “It’s gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season seven.”

He further added, “Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

A fan in the panel asked if the new voices would be similar to the original version. Levy was quick to clarify that there would be no change in Roiland’s created characters. “It’s sound-alikes. The characters are the same characters. No change.”

Roiland was not only the co-creator of the series but also voiced several characters including the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

Earlier in January, Adult Swim, which is owned by Cartoon Network Studios, released a statement renouncing their “association” with Roiland.

NBC News first reported that Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County based on an alleged 2020 incident with an unnamed Jane Doe that Roiland was dating.

Rick and Morty has been renewed by Adult Swim through Season 10. Meanwhile the release date for season seven has not yet been announced.