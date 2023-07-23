Harry Styles adds fuel to dating rumours with Taylor Russell with recent move: Details

Love is in the air!

Harry Styles who has been rumoured to be dating Taylor Russell is reportedly getting closer to the lady as per a source.

Canadian actress Taylor 29, has been sparking romance rumours with the singer, 29, and after playing the last date of his epic solo tour in Italy, Harry might now have some more time to set aside for romance.

The two have reportedly been getting closer as a source revealed to The Sun: 'Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music.'

Throughout his time as a solo artist Harry's fun and experimental fashion style has grown in abundance and apparently he 'loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is set to take to the stage in London next week.'

Two weeks ago the Bones And All actress was spotted in the VIP area at his gig in Vienna, sparking the romance rumours.

The As It Was hitmaker previously dated Olivia Wilde from January 2021 until their split the following year in November 2022.