Verstappen's dominant win sets record: Red Bull's 12 consecutive victories.- BBC

Max Verstappen achieved a resounding victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, etching his name in the record books and setting a remarkable milestone for his Red Bull team.

The Dutchman's triumph marked his seventh consecutive win and the ninth of the season, contributing to Red Bull's astonishing streak of 12 consecutive victories, dating back to the final race of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi.

By securing this achievement, Red Bull broke the previous record of 11 consecutive wins set by McLaren during the legendary era of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988. Verstappen's remarkable form and dominance on the track continued to showcase the prowess of Red Bull's car and their relentless pursuit of success.

Despite starting from pole position, Lewis Hamilton's aspirations to challenge Verstappen for the win were quickly extinguished. Verstappen's impressive start off the line allowed him to pull alongside Hamilton, and as they entered the first corner, the Dutch driver claimed the lead. From there, Verstappen commanded the race, leaving the rest of the field behind as he powered his way to victory.

While Verstappen held a firm grip on the race, the battle for second place was fiercely contested between McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Norris defended his position admirably, fending off Perez's advances to secure a well-earned second-place finish.

Hamilton, who had initially held the pole position, struggled to match Verstappen's race pace and had to settle for fourth place after an unsuccessful attempt to overtake Perez in the final laps of the race. The disappointing result dealt a blow to Hamilton's championship hopes, leaving him trailing Verstappen by 110 points in the standings.

George Russell, Hamilton's teammate, showcased impressive resilience as he drove a commendable race from the 18th grid position to secure sixth place at the finish. Russell's recovery highlighted his talent and determination, earning him valuable points for the team.

Further down the field, Charles Leclerc endured a difficult day for Ferrari, facing challenges with a wheel fitting during his first pit stop, and being unable to pass his teammate Carlos Sainz despite pleas to the team. Leclerc eventually finished in seventh place, a position he obtained after being handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Alonso's ninth-place finish for Aston Martin confirmed the team's position behind some of their competitors, despite the strong start to the season. Lance Stroll secured the final point in the top 10, completing the race in 10th place.

The Hungarian Grand Prix saw thrilling moments, with Verstappen's dominance and Red Bull's historic achievement stealing the spotlight. As the championship battle continues, all eyes will be on the intense rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton, shaping the destiny of the 2023 Formula 1 season.