Susan Benedetto reminisces precious memories of her late husband Tony Bennett

Susan Benedetto recently took a walk down memory lane as she remembered her late husband Tony Bennett, two days after his passing at 96.

'Benedetto, his family name, which I made my own when we married, means "the blessed one,"' Susan, 56, told People Sunday. 'And I was most certainly blessed to have Tony in my life.'

Benedetto, who was born Susan Crow, tied the knot with the singer on June 21, 2007, and was his primary caregiver in his seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Benedetto said the Manhattan-born entertainer 'naturally, loved visiting his ancestral homeland, and we spent many summers in Italy over the years, and it was always a special time for us to be together, just the two of us.'

Benedetto described the activities which the I Left My Heart In San Francisco performer relished during their getaways to Italy.

'Tony would paint all day, and then we would eat pasta, which was his favorite meal,' Benedetto said. 'Everyone knows Tony had heart, but he also was a wonderful soul.'

Benedetto spoke out for the first time since she issued a joint statement with Bennett's son Danny Bennett following Friday's death of the entertainer, who would have turned 97 on August 3.