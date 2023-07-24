Internet abuzz with Reham Khan's 'Peshawari chappal'

Television personality Reham Khan. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

Veteran journalist and former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Reham Khan, has yet again found attention this time with her choice of footwear.

After the television personality shared her photos on social media while visiting Pakistan with her husband, Mirza Bilal, the internet was abuzz gossiping about her stylish footwear.

Reham has been posting images from her trip to the picturesque green mountains in the Hazara district on her official Instagram account.



The internet, however, found her footwear the most interesting in her latest post, where she is seen wearing Peshawari chappals — known as the choice of footwear also for her former husband Khan.



Dressed in cool pastel blue hue, the television anchor sported the traditional chappal in a dark shade of maroon.

In the caption of her post, where she is seated on a chair, Khan has quoted an American writer, Delia Owens, poem on sunsets.



"Sunsets are never simple; Where the Crawdads sing."

In one of the two images, she sits while appearing lost in thought while smiling at the lens in the other.

In another post, Khan stood by a tree with mountains in the background praising the Pakistani brand whose clothes she wore.



"Proud of our Pakistani fashion our Pakistani Textile industry that everyone around the world admires & wants. Pakistani Lawn Collections are unique & exquisite," the media personality wrote in her caption.

But what the internet went after were the Peshawari chappals she donned, leaving several divided and speculative about her ironic sartorial choice.

While some admired her chappal, others have criticised her style, calling her out for imitating her ex-husband.

Screenshots of comments on Reham Khan Instagram post. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

Referring to Reham imitating the PTI chief, a user wrote: "Khan sahib k chorii kr k ly gae shoes (She has stolen Khan sahib's shoes)."

Another said: Take off the shoes given by Imran Khan.

One Instagram user mentioned that Rehma is trying hard to get "attention".

"You are not even level off his pashawri sandal. The more you trying hard less you get attention," she said, asking her to "behave".