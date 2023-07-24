 
Dave Coulier announces ‘Full House Rewind’ podcast amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Beloved sitcom Full House continues to entertain fans as a new rewatch podcast
On Friday, Dave Coulier announced a new rewatch podcast for beloved ABC sitcom Full House, in which he played Joey Gladstone.

While fans of the sitcom celebrate the announcement, people are also wondering if such a podcast is allowed under the SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules.

As per Sag-AFTRA’s posted rules, member actors can’t engage in “Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts” – that includes podcast appearances.

However, podcasts that are not produced by companies that are part of Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are given the green light, which means that Coulier’s Full House Rewind podcast is in the clear as it is produced by the independent L.A. - based PodCo. What's more, Coulier can also promote his podcast.

The premiere episode of the podcast features Jeff Franklin, the series creator. The duo take a trip down memory lane and talk about working with Bob Saget ( Danny Tanner in the show), who passed away last year. They reveal that Saget wasn’t the only one to play Danny. John Posey had first played the character in an unaired episode.

Full House was a television show that aired on ABC for eight seasons, starting in 1987 and ending in 1995. The show was produced by Warner Bros. Television, which is a member of the AMPTP.

The series revolved around the character of Danny Tanner, played by Saget, who, following the loss of his wife, sought the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and best friend Joey (Coulier) in raising his three daughters.

