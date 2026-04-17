Reese Witherspoon encourages using AI, prompts reaction

Reese Witherspoon has sparked a heated debate after encouraging her followers to embrace artificial intelligence, warning that those who don't keep up with the technology risk being left behind.

In a video shared on Instagram yesterday, the Oscar-winning actress and producer revealed that a recent chat with her book club acted as a wake-up call.

Out of ten women, only three used AI, and only one felt confident using it correctly.

Witherspoon argued that with 70 percent of the group not keeping pace, the technology could quickly "speed past" them, urging her audience to learn the basics to make their everyday lives easier and better.

The Morning Show star insisted that "it’s time" for people to get comfortable with the tech, pointing out that children are already using these tools every single day.

While the video has been viewed over three million times and received support from celebrity friends like Kerry Washington and high-profile agent Maha Dakhil, it has also faced a significant backlash.

Some critics took to social media to suggest that Witherspoon might have financial motives for her stance, with one user on Threads claiming she is "heavily invested monetarily in AI" and ignoring the fact that the technology is "stealing and profiting off actual artists’ work."

Environmental concerns have also dominated the reaction, as commenters urged the actress to educate herself on the high electricity usage of data centres and their impact on local communities.

Journalist Christina Binkley weighed in on Threads, noting that just because a trend is prevalent doesn't make it a "good or smart thing to do."

The pushback is particularly sharp given Witherspoon’s reputation as a champion for authors through her popular book club.

Many pointed out the irony of her support for AI, considering the widespread lawsuits from writers who accuse tech companies of using their books without permission to train their systems.

As a prolific producer known for bringing many literary works to the screen, Witherspoon’s pro-AI stance has left some fans feeling conflicted.

Critics argue that the technology she is promoting is the same one currently threatening the livelihoods of the very creators she has spent years supporting.

While Witherspoon maintains that having a "little bit of understanding" is essential for modern life, the divided response to her video highlights a growing tension between those eager to adopt new tools and those worried about the ethical and environmental costs of doing so.