Insight into ‘Hunger Games’ star arrest over shocking assault claims

Ethan Jamieson, known for his brief role in Hunger Games, has found himself in serious trouble after a shooting incident in North Carolina.

The 27-year-old actor has been arrested and is now facing three charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police believe that he was involved in a situation where shots were fired at a car carrying three men in March.

When officers reached the spot, they found one of the victims on the ground, as the man told police that someone was riding a bike and fired towards their car while they were driving.

Two other men were also inside the vehicle at that time, which made the situation even more alarming.

A police spokesperson said: "During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson, 27, as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims' vehicle."

He was later taken into custody in Raleigh. However, police also shared that a 9mm semi automatic handgun was used in the alleged incident.

Ethan Jamieson appeared in the 2012 film Hunger Games alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, though his role in the film was brief.

The matter is now being dealt with by authorities.