Liam Payne's 'Live Forever' takes chilling turn after tragic death

Samuel Preston reveals the haunting meaning behind Payne's 2019 song

Liam Payne unknowingly foreshadowed his own death five years before it happened.

The songwriter behind Payne’s 2019 song Live Forever has revealed the track was inspired by his own near-fatal fall years before the One Direction star’s tragic death in eerily similar circumstances.

In an interview with The Guardian published April 15, Samuel Preston shared that he wrote the song after plunging from a hotel balcony in Denmark in 2017. The fall left him with multiple broken bones and a punctured lung, and doctors initially feared he might never walk again. He spent months in recovery, including six months in a wheelchair, before eventually regaining his mobility.

That deeply personal experience became the foundation for Live Forever, which he later gave to Payne for his debut album LP1. But years later, Payne’s death after a balcony fall in Argentina in 2024 cast the song in a chilling new light.

“[I gave the song to Liam] and then he falls off a balcony and dies. There are certain things that happen in your life where you just cannot believe this is a real set of circumstances,” Preston said.

Reflecting on Payne, he added, “very funny, sweet, kind guy. Misunderstood. A great talent.”

Preston also admitted he wished the song had served as a warning. “[Live Forever] was me trying to say: 'Look, man, this thing happened to me.' But it’s hard to give people advice if they’re not ready to receive it.”

After his accident, Preston struggled with addiction to painkillers, describing that period as filled with “dread and horror.”

He has since recovered, but the parallels between his story and Payne’s remain difficult to ignore.