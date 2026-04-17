Lana Del Rey tapped for singing theme for new James Bond game

Lana Del Rey has been chosen to perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond video game, 007 First Light, finally making her mark on the iconic spy franchise.

The news represents a significant turnaround for the American pop star, who famously saw her 2015 pitch for a Bond film theme rejected by producers.

This time, however, she has collaborated with legendary composer David Arnold, a man who has already shaped the sound of five Bond movies, to create the title track for the new game, which is scheduled for release this May.

Renowned composer David Arnold expressed high praise for the collaboration, stating that the new track would join "a long line of genre-defining songs."

He explained that he was particularly excited to work with Lana because she brought an "elegance, atmosphere and her totally unique character" to the music.

Arnold shared his hope that this specific piece of work will help open up the world of 007 to an entirely fresh audience.

The song itself stays true to the artist's signature style, beginning with a slow, atmospheric introduction where her melodic vocals take centre stage.

As the track progresses, it builds into a much more powerful piece, with an orchestral band delivering a punchy chorus that fits the high-stakes world of international espionage.

It is a dramatic sonic shift that mirrors the tension and excitement fans expect from any James Bond project.

For many fans, this appointment feels long overdue, especially given how closely Lana Del Rey’s cinematic and moody aesthetic aligns with the Bond "sound."

By finally bringing her into the fold for 007 First Light, the creators seem to be leaning into that classic, sophisticated vibe while modernising it for the gaming world.

With the game’s launch just around the corner, this theme looks set to be one of the most talked-about musical moments in the franchise's recent history.