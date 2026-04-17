Taylor Swift made Anne Hathaway believe in magic during Eras Tour

Anne Hathaway looked back at the out-of-this-world experience of attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in a new interview, sharing how the pop superstar impressed her beyond measure.

The 43-year-old actress recalled that she as filming her movie Mother Mary in Germany at the time when Swift, 36, had three shows in Gelsenkirchen, and Hathaway got tickets with her family.

The One Day star went on to share that the Opalite hitmaker came out on stage and the "whole place exploded. And she just like makes the audience feel so loved. And she made me feel so loved."

Hathaway told Stephen Colbert during The Late Show that she thought she was delusional to believe that "Taylor Swift's waving at you right now. I'm like, you're so adorable!'"

However, it turned out that it wasn't wishful thinking as "then, somebody tapped me on the shoulder and they said 'Taylor wants you to have this.' And I went 'What is happening?' And I opened it. It was a note where Taylor said, 'I'm so happy you're here. I'm going to be enthusiastically waving at you.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, she's so magical! She did! She did the thing!'"

This was not the first time Hathaway publicly praised the Grammy winner.

She has been a fan of her music for a long time, and cited Swift as one of the major musical inspirations for her new pop star drama movie Mother Mary, alongside Beyoncé, Madonna, and Janet Jackson.

The creators of the movie also previously shared that they were inspired by Swift's Reputation Stadium tour for the concert setting of the movie.