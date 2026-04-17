 
Geo News

Taylor Swift made Anne Hathaway believe in magic during Eras Tour

Anne Hathaway recalls attending 'special' Taylor Swift shows at Eras Tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 17, 2026

Taylor Swift made Anne Hathaway believe in magic during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift made Anne Hathaway believe in magic during Eras Tour

Anne Hathaway looked back at the out-of-this-world experience of attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in a new interview, sharing how the pop superstar impressed her beyond measure.

The 43-year-old actress recalled that she as filming her movie Mother Mary in Germany at the time when Swift, 36, had three shows in Gelsenkirchen, and Hathaway got tickets with her family.

The One Day star went on to share that the Opalite hitmaker came out on stage and the "whole place exploded. And she just like makes the audience feel so loved. And she made me feel so loved."

Hathaway told Stephen Colbert during The Late Show that she thought she was delusional to believe that "Taylor Swift's waving at you right now. I'm like, you're so adorable!'"

However, it turned out that it wasn't wishful thinking as "then, somebody tapped me on the shoulder and they said 'Taylor wants you to have this.' And I went 'What is happening?' And I opened it. It was a note where Taylor said, 'I'm so happy you're here. I'm going to be enthusiastically waving at you.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, she's so magical! She did! She did the thing!'"

This was not the first time Hathaway publicly praised the Grammy winner. 

She has been a fan of her music for a long time, and cited Swift as one of the major musical inspirations for her new pop star drama movie Mother Mary, alongside Beyoncé, Madonna, and Janet Jackson.

The creators of the movie also previously shared that they were inspired by Swift's Reputation Stadium tour for the concert setting of the movie.

Hailey Bieber shuts down twisted belief about herself after new confession
Hailey Bieber shuts down twisted belief about herself after new confession
Future sued by ex-girlfriend seeking child support: Report
Future sued by ex-girlfriend seeking child support: Report
Met Gala tradition broken as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani declines invitation
Met Gala tradition broken as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani declines invitation
Khloé Kardashian on embracing a more peaceful lifestyle
Khloé Kardashian on embracing a more peaceful lifestyle
Ruby Rose and Katy Perry row deepens as club manager speaks out
Ruby Rose and Katy Perry row deepens as club manager speaks out
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun go Instagram official after 'Euphoria' outing
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun go Instagram official after 'Euphoria' outing
Scott Mills embraces new chapter in life aft traumatic allegations
Scott Mills embraces new chapter in life aft traumatic allegations
Finn Wolfhard draws backlash after reenacting Taylor Swift, Kanye West clip
Finn Wolfhard draws backlash after reenacting Taylor Swift, Kanye West clip