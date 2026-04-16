Doechii teases 'more to come' with Lady Gaga after 'Runway' collab

Doechii gushes over 'fabulous' Lady Gaga, saying it was 'amazing working with her'

Doechii and Lady Gaga are just getting started.

The duo just released Runaway, their first-ever collaboration produced for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel, which will arrive in theatres on May 1. However, it is just the beginning for Doechii and Gaga’s joint musical venture.

“I don’t wanna say to much because we have more to come – me and Gaga,” Doechii recently told E! News.

The Anxiety hitmaker went on to gush over the pop icon as she reflected on working with her for the first time. “It was amazing working with her. She is an angel. She is truly a master at her craft,” she said.

“I hope everyone is enjoying Runway. She’s so fabulous, she inspired me so much with this record. So, I’m just grateful,” Doechii added.

Runway — which is named after the fictional magazine in the upcoming film — was released on Sunday, April 12. Fans first got to hear a snippet of the song when it soudtracked the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The track was co-written by Gaga and her Die With a Smile collaborators Bruno Mars, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, and Andrew Watt.