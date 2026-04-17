Billy Ray Cyrus reveals why he performed for Presidents of both parties

Billy Ray Cyrus has revealed that his decision to perform for presidents of both political parties is rooted in a childhood lesson from his father about respecting the office.

Speaking with Sky News on Tuesday, 14 April, the 64-year-old singer explained that despite his father being a lifelong Democrat who served in the Kentucky legislature, he always taught his son that when a president asks for your help, you answer the call.

Cyrus noted that this upbringing has led him to work with a long list of leaders from both sides of the aisle, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, both George H.W. and George W. Bush, and most recently, Donald Trump.

The country star, who famously performed at the Liberty Ball in January 2025 to celebrate Trump’s second inauguration, emphasised that his participation in such events comes from a place of prayer for the country and the world rather than party loyalty.

He described being the president as a "tough job" and shared that his goal is to find things that bring people together.

While his performance last year made headlines for the wrong reasons due to major technical difficulties, Cyrus defended his appearance at the time, stating that he wouldn't have missed the honour of playing the event regardless of whether his equipment worked or not.

During that 2025 set, Cyrus faced a series of "epic" malfunctions where his microphone and guitar frequently cut out, eventually forcing him to finish with an acoustic, a cappella version of his signature hit, Achy Breaky Heart.

He famously challenged the crowd during the broadcast, asking if anyone was still awake and whether they wanted him to keep singing or just "get the hell off the stage."

Despite the "trainwreck" reception on social media, he remained defiant, telling fans that in life you have to keep going, or as the president would say, "you gotta fight."

Cyrus was part of a star-studded line-up for the inauguration festivities that included the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock.

He noted that even seasoned pros like Underwood faced their own technical hurdles during the ceremony, but he believes that "rock n roll" is about entertaining the people even when the equipment goes to hell.

For Cyrus, performing at such a high-profile event was a simple matter of following his father's old advice: when the commander-in-chief invites you to the stage, you go and do your job for the people.