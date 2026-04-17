Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones join hands for new movie

Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are joining forces for Disney’s next big animated feature, Hexed, which is set to hit cinemas this autumn on 25 November.

The news was shared during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, where the studio revealed that the original film will follow the story of a teenage oddball and her "Type A" mother.

The plot centres on the pair discovering that the daughter’s traits are actually a form of hidden magic, a revelation that eventually transports them both to a fantastical world where magic is allowed to run free.

Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee known for her roles in True Grit and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, will star alongside Jones, a fan favourite from Parks and Recreation and On the Rocks.

Beyond the reveal of Hexed, Disney used its time in Las Vegas to showcase a packed slate of upcoming projects to theatre owners.

Exhibitors were treated to exclusive footage from several highly anticipated titles, including the live-action remake of Moana, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Toy Story 5.

The studio also teased its next major superhero entry, Avengers: Doomsday, making it clear that while original stories like Hexed are a priority, the company is still leaning heavily into its biggest cinematic universes to keep audiences coming back to the big screen.