 
menu menu menu

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is said to have enjoyed a romantic date night on Thursday.

Paul was spotted at the Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala in Beverly Hills accompanied by his 22-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg.

The actor, best known for portraying Stefan Salvatore, rocked a dark suit with a white shirt. He chose not to wear a tie and looked dapper in his stylish outfit.

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Natalie rocked in a long-sleeved black mini dress and paired it with strappy white sandals. She carried a tiny white handbag to had to her look.

The pair posed for photos, with Natalie wrapping her arm around Paul at the Evening Benefit Gala.

According to Dailymail, Natalie and Vampire Diaries alum Paul were spotted together in NYC last month. The couple reportedly got together in November 2022, two months before Paul and his ex-wife Ines announced their split.

Paul's ex-wife, Ines, reportedly started dating the 59-year-old actor Brad Pitt.

Paul and Ines married in 2019 and stayed together for 3 years before announcing their split in 2022.

A rep of the couple announced their split while asking for privacy. 

He said, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

More From Entertainment:

Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices

Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices
Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness

Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness
Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?

Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?
Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists

Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists
SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike

SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike
Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants

Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request
Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday

Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday
Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?

Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?