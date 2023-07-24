Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is said to have enjoyed a romantic date night on Thursday.

Paul was spotted at the Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala in Beverly Hills accompanied by his 22-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg.

The actor, best known for portraying Stefan Salvatore, rocked a dark suit with a white shirt. He chose not to wear a tie and looked dapper in his stylish outfit.

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Natalie rocked in a long-sleeved black mini dress and paired it with strappy white sandals. She carried a tiny white handbag to had to her look.

The pair posed for photos, with Natalie wrapping her arm around Paul at the Evening Benefit Gala.

According to Dailymail, Natalie and Vampire Diaries alum Paul were spotted together in NYC last month. The couple reportedly got together in November 2022, two months before Paul and his ex-wife Ines announced their split.

Paul's ex-wife, Ines, reportedly started dating the 59-year-old actor Brad Pitt.

Paul and Ines married in 2019 and stayed together for 3 years before announcing their split in 2022.

A rep of the couple announced their split while asking for privacy.

He said, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."