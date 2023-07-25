Saudi club Al-Hilal makes staggering £259m bid for Kylian Mbappe

(FILES) Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe looks on as he warms up before the French L1 football match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade de l´Abbe-Deschamps in Auxerre, central France, on May 21, 2023.—AFP

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has tabled a world-record-breaking bid of £259 million to secure the services of coveted Paris St-Germain (PSG) and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

The staggering offer has given Al-Hilal permission to enter negotiations with the 24-year-old football prodigy, whose contract with PSG is set to expire in a year.

Mbappe's contract situation at PSG has been the subject of intense speculation for months, with the player declining to sign an extension with the French champions. As a result, he was conspicuously absent from PSG's pre-season tour to Japan, fueling rumours of his imminent departure.

PSG determined not to lose him for free next summer, is reportedly open to the idea of loaning Mbappe out for the current season to realise a potential loan fee and ensure he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer next year, as the player has expressed a preference for the Spanish club.

The bid from Al-Hilal has added yet another twist to the already complex saga. If the move materialises, it would not only make Mbappe the most expensive player in history, surpassing Neymar's £200 million move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, but it would also mean that Mbappe has been involved in two of the top three highest transfer fees ever paid for a player.

Several other top European clubs have shown keen interest in acquiring Mbappe's services, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Barcelona. However, Al-Hilal's monumental offer has caught the attention of football fans and experts alike, leaving everyone wondering if Mbappe will choose to embark on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

The timeline of events leading up to this point has been marked by key moments in Mbappe's career. From his decision to stay at PSG in 2022, turning down Real Madrid, to being named captain of France in 2023, Mbappe's star has continued to rise.

Nevertheless, his recent tweet expressing a desire to stay at PSG for the time being, but not beyond 2024, has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

As the footballing world eagerly awaits Mbappe's decision, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has asserted his willingness to take a hardline stance to resolve the impasse. There are even suggestions that if Mbappe refuses to budge, he might be left out of the squad for an entire year, impacting his chances of representing France at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's ambition has been evident in their summer signings, securing Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. Now, with the audacious bid for Mbappe, they have set their sights on creating a seismic shift in the football transfer market.

The football world watches with bated breath as the fate of one of the sport's brightest stars hangs in the balance, and the battle for Kylian Mbappe's signature intensifies.