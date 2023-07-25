Which eight armbands have FIFA allowed at Women's World Cup?

The 8 types of armbands allowed by FIFA for the Women's Football World Cup 2023.—Ireland-live.ie

In a progressive move, FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, has announced to allow a diverse range of armbands highlighting "a range of social causes" at the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The decision aims to leverage the global platform of the tournament, set to reach over two billion people worldwide, to shed light on critical societal issues.

In collaboration with various United Nations agencies, FIFA has meticulously selected social causes following extensive consultations with stakeholders, including players and the 32 participating member associations.

Team captains will have the privilege of wearing armbands that represent eight different social causes, including gender equality, inclusion, peace, and more.

Following are the 8 types of armbands allowed by FIFA:



Unite for Inclusion – in partnership with UN Human Rights Unite for Indigenous Peoples – in partnership with UN Human Rights Unite for Gender Equality – in partnership with UN Women Unite for Peace – in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Unite for Education for All – in partnership with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Unite for Zero Hunger – in partnership with the UN World Food Programme Unite for Ending Violence Against Women – in partnership with UN Women Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope & Passion – in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO)

The Women's World Cup, scheduled from July 20 to August 20, promises to be a platform for not only showcasing top-level women's football but also championing critical social causes that deserve global attention. The opening game between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway in Auckland will kick off the highly anticipated tournament, setting the stage for a month-long celebration of football and social impact.

