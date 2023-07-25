 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan Markle was irked by Kate Middleton's first appearance after Prince George's birth.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the cameras hours after her eldest son's birth to give the world a first look at the newborn.

A source has told Page Six that Meghan “felt sorry” for Kate, who donned a blue polka dot dress and heels for the occasion. 

When it came to Meghan introducing her eldest son, Prince Archie, the Duchess of Sussex followed a more tactful approach. 

The couple at the time said: “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Commenting on the step, expert Duncan Larcombe noted: “They’re basically conducting the birth in virtual secrecy. I think it’s a bit foolish. Harry absolutely hates being the subject of speculation. And this just shows his petulance to the media… it’s just a shame.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs
Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good' video

Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good'
Prince Harry wants to 'come back' after causing 'too much' damage to Royals video

Prince Harry wants to 'come back' after causing 'too much' damage to Royals
Fiercely protective Kate Middleton won't let Harry harm George

Fiercely protective Kate Middleton won't let Harry harm George
King Charles engages in hilarious banter with veteran of World War II: 'Tact is my middle name'

King Charles engages in hilarious banter with veteran of World War II: 'Tact is my middle name'
Meghan Markle sets up 'shop in hotel suite' to be close to talent agent video

Meghan Markle sets up 'shop in hotel suite' to be close to talent agent
‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song

‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song

Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined' due to body's condition

Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined' due to body's condition
Kate Middleton receives backlash over magazine cover

Kate Middleton receives backlash over magazine cover