Ashura 2023: Banks to remain closed for three days

The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. — Reuters

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced two days of bank holiday on account of Ashura.



"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday to Saturday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 A.H)," a notification issued by the central bank stated, which will be followed by a Sunday when the banks remain closed.

The country will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29, to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

The federal government has announced public holidays on the account of Muharram 9 and 10.

The Government of Sindh has also banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

Moreover, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.