Manish Malhotra to make biopic on 'Meena Kumari' with Kriti Sanon

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Manish Malhotra's ambitious project on Meena Kumari is currently in the scripting process

Bollywood's famous designer Manish Malhotra will reportedly make a biopic on the legendary Meena Kumari with India's top actress Kriti Sanon.

Manish recently opened up about his ambitious project and revealed that the film is in the scripting phase as of now.

The ace designer told Film Companion: “I don’t know how it got out, but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

Manish, 56, admitted that veteran actor Rekha inspired him to make a biopic on the life of Meena Kumari.

He stated: “Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt."

"I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adah.”

According to India Today, Manish Malhotra is soon going to make his directorial debut under the banner of Dharma Productions.  

