Kim Kardashian shares adorable childhood pic with Kourtney missing front teeth

Kim Kardashian posts sweet throwback photo of her and Kourtney, with whom she was recently feuding

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable throwback picture of her and Kourtney with fans on Instagram.

In the picture, the two can be seen posing outdoors in bright daylight as Kim leans in on Kourtney. Both appear in cute casual frocks, with Kim in a pale yellow one with dollars and Kourtney in a pink polka dot frock with a big ribbon in her hair.

The adorable photo that Kim captioned, “Cheeeeeeese,” features Kim smiling wide as a chewing gum sticks out of her teeth while Kourtney can be seen missing her front teeth.

The sweet throwback photo was bombarded with comments by fans as some suggested they looked like their children, Kim’s daughter Chicago and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope.

This comes after the SKIMS founder, 42, was recently seen at Lionel Messi’s first game with Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday.

Kardashian shared a cute video from the game to her Instagram story where her son Saint and a friends of his met Messi. The duo can be heard calling out to Messi as he approached the exit. The football legend stopped to take selfies with the two excited friends.

“Best day of their entire lives,” wrote Kim as the little fans were seen jumping and hugging each other after their selfies with the icon.

Kardashian took son Saint to the Inter Miami game as he is “obsessed with soccer.” She was joined by several A-listers including, Lebron James, Serena Williams and Victoria Beckham, who was there to support her husband’s football club.