Ayesha Naseem retires from cricket owing to ‘personal reasons’

Tania Mallick, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Head of Women’s Cricket, has revealed that Ayesha Naseem abruptly decided to retire from cricket owing to “personal reasons”.



“We also wish the best of luck to Ayesha Naseem in her future endeavours as the PCB understands and respects her decision to quit the game for personal reasons,” Tania was quoted as saying by the PCB in a press release.

Reportedly, Ayesha has decided to leave cricket in order to give more time to her religion, Islam.

Ayesha represented Pakistan women's team in four WODIs and 30 WT20Is.

According to sources within the PCB, the management had also asked Ayesha to reconsider her decision but they were unable to change her mind.

The right-handed batter rose to fame due to her power-hitting skills. She scored a cameo of 20-ball 24 against Australia in 2023 to come into the limelight.

Overall, she has scored 402 runs in her international career so far.

Tania also spoke about the Pakistan squad for the Asian Games which was announced earlier today.

“Being a part of the Asian Games is an exhilarating experience for our team. It's not just about the competition; it's about camaraderie, sportsmanship, and representing the country with pride. Our players have shown incredible dedication and skill, and now they have a golden opportunity to make history by winning the coveted title for the third time,” she said.

“The team is unfortunate to miss out on the services of Bismah Maroof for this event as she would not have been able to accompany her infant daughter to the Games village due to the regulations in place,” she added.