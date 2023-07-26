Jennifer Lopez celebrates 54th birthday with sizzling photos

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 54th birthday.

The 54-year-old multihyphenate shared some sizzling photos to make the celebration a better one and these photos were shared on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Although her special day is behind her, as it took place on Monday, the pop star made it clear she'll be extending the celebration.

'Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,' she wrote in the caption, referring to her 'playful' alter ego.

In two images, she was clad in a sexy, black string bikini and looked hot as ever.

However, other images shared in the four-photo carousel showed the vixen in a glitzy backless silver dress.

Her impressive washboard abs were fully displayed in one photo, as was the infinity tattoo she shares with her husband Ben Affleck.

In one picture she danced on top of a table while surrounded by party guests.

Jennifer recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her Oscar-winning husband.

The two enjoyed back-to-back weddings in 2022, including an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Together they're raising their combined five children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel Affleck, 11, plus Jennifer's fraternal twins Emme and Max Muñiz, 15.



