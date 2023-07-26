 
menu menu menu

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 54th birthday with sizzling photos

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 54th birthday.

The 54-year-old multihyphenate shared some sizzling photos to make the celebration a better one and these photos were shared on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Although her special day is behind her, as it took place on Monday, the pop star made it clear she'll be extending the celebration.

'Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,' she wrote in the caption, referring to her 'playful' alter ego.

In two images, she was clad in a sexy, black string bikini and looked hot as ever.

However, other images shared in the four-photo carousel showed the vixen in a glitzy backless silver dress.

Her impressive washboard abs were fully displayed in one photo, as was the infinity tattoo she shares with her husband Ben Affleck.

In one picture she danced on top of a table while surrounded by party guests.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 54th birthday with sizzling photos

Jennifer recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her Oscar-winning husband.

The two enjoyed back-to-back weddings in 2022, including an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Together they're raising their combined five children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel Affleck, 11, plus Jennifer's fraternal twins Emme and Max Muñiz, 15.


More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk threw ‘more intense signals’ during PDA filled outing with Tom Brady video

Irina Shayk threw ‘more intense signals’ during PDA filled outing with Tom Brady

Jacob Elordi is officially back together with Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob Elordi is officially back together with Olivia Jade Giannulli
Bradley Cooper isn’t threatened by ex Irina Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper isn’t threatened by ex Irina Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady
Liam Hemsworth ‘very excited’ to fill in for Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher 4’

Liam Hemsworth ‘very excited’ to fill in for Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher 4’
'Barbie' director reveals she wrote 'Ken's' role keeping Ryan Gosling in mind

'Barbie' director reveals she wrote 'Ken's' role keeping Ryan Gosling in mind
Ethan Slater had already warned wife Lilly Jay about Ariana Grande affair

Ethan Slater had already warned wife Lilly Jay about Ariana Grande affair

Kanye West awaits 'royalties' from Adidas after Yeezy bumper sales?

Kanye West awaits 'royalties' from Adidas after Yeezy bumper sales?
Tobey Maguire gears to bring back 'Spider-Man' nostalgia?

Tobey Maguire gears to bring back 'Spider-Man' nostalgia?
Idris Elba gets honest about 'near-death' incident involving gun

Idris Elba gets honest about 'near-death' incident involving gun