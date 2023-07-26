Netflix unveils its first look into ‘Virgin River’ season 5

Netflix has finally released its first-ever look into some of the shots from season 5 of Virgin River.

This has come following the news that season 5 is set for a 2023 release.

This insight has come shortly after the series teased fans with the release of their episode titles of the upcoming season.

Among the key plots, there is Hope’s recovery to reference, as well as Paige’s ongoing situation with Vince, even Christopher and Preacher’s storyline.

Not to mention Brie and Brady’s relationship will also be referenced.

There are also some new cast members joining the fold this season.

Some of the reference pictures also include;

Virgin River - Charmaine

Virgin River - Melinda Monroe & Doc Mullins

Virgin River - Melinda Monroe

Virgin River - John Middleton (Preacher)

Virgin River - Melinda Monroe & Jack Sheridan

Virgin River - Doc Mullins

Virgin River - Dan Brady

Virgin River - John Middleton (Preacher) & Paige Lassiter

Virgin River - Hope McCrea

Virgin River - Lizzie & Ricky

Virgin River

Virgin River - Brie



