Netflix unveils its first look into ‘Virgin River’ season 5

|July 26, 2023

Netflix has finally released its first-ever look into some of the shots from season 5 of Virgin River.

This has come following the news that season 5 is set for a 2023 release.

This insight has come shortly after the series teased fans with the release of their episode titles of the upcoming season.

Among the key plots, there is Hope’s recovery to reference, as well as Paige’s ongoing situation with Vince, even Christopher and Preacher’s storyline.

Not to mention Brie and Brady’s relationship will also be referenced.

There are also some new cast members joining the fold this season.

Some of the reference pictures also include;

 
Virgin River - Charmaine
Virgin River - Melinda Monroe & Doc Mullins
Virgin River - Melinda Monroe
Virgin River - John Middleton (Preacher)
Virgin River - Melinda Monroe & Jack Sheridan
Virgin River - Doc Mullins
Virgin River - Dan Brady
Virgin River - John Middleton (Preacher) & Paige Lassiter
Virgin River - Hope McCrea
Virgin River - Lizzie & Ricky
Virgin River
Virgin River - Brie
