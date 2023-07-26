 
menu menu menu

Margot Robbie reveals how she achieved doll-perfect skin for Barbie movie

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

File footage

Barbie star Margot Robbie has recently been praised for her doll-perfect skin in Greta Gerwig’s movie.

Fans were shocked to see their favourite actress in impeccable skin and it’s not only makeup and facials that did wonders to her skin.

Margot revealed that she used to drink “a special tea to get her skin doll-perfect for the movie”.

Agreeing to the actress statement, skin health specialist Jasmina Vico, who was in charge of keeping the stars glowing on-screen, told Vogue, “Everything in the movies is about lighting. That's when I thought, OK, we're going to work on the liver, calm the nervous system, and make skin glow. But, crucially, we're going to work on that glow from within.”

Jasmina mentioned that she introduced the cast, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Mackey, to “milk thistle tea, which is popular in her native Croatia”.

Jasmina shared, “Milk thistle cleanses your liver. When that happens, our liver automatically produces more glutathione, which then makes the skin more radiant.”

Margot Robbie reveals how she achieved doll-perfect skin for Barbie movie

Elaborating on how this tea is made, Jasmina revealed that the “tea includes the spiky heart of milk thistle, which needs to be brewed for 20 minutes to achieve its bitter taste”.

“The liver likes anything bitter, because it helps it to flush," she added. "This tea is like a witch's brew!” claimed the skin specialist.

It is reported that the “tea” was a hit among the Barbie cast and that is not all.

Jasmina disclosed she “gave Margot kefir and advised her to eat lots of fermented foods, like sauerkraut”.

“Margot loved all of that,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Jasmina also had a trick to treat acne or blemishes on movie set.

“Always use salicylic acid and ice as the latter reduces the heat and inflammation and salicylic acid helps unclog the pores,” added skin specialist.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family shares details about Prince William’s new patronage

Royal family shares details about Prince William’s new patronage
Tom Cruise to leave audience stunned with underwater stunts in Dead Reckoning 2

Tom Cruise to leave audience stunned with underwater stunts in Dead Reckoning 2

Justin Bieber convinces Victoria Beckham to wear crocs?

Justin Bieber convinces Victoria Beckham to wear crocs?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are united by their ‘joint hypocrisy’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are united by their ‘joint hypocrisy’

Piers Morgan takes a savage dig at Victoria Beckham as she sings Spice Girls songs

Piers Morgan takes a savage dig at Victoria Beckham as she sings Spice Girls songs

Whoopi Goldberg calls out conservatives over Barbie backlash

Whoopi Goldberg calls out conservatives over Barbie backlash
Oprah Winfrey arrives by boat at David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez favourite restaurant

Oprah Winfrey arrives by boat at David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez favourite restaurant

Meghan Markle afraid of sending Archie to school in UK?

Meghan Markle afraid of sending Archie to school in UK?
Kate Middleton is gearing up for a ‘dirty fight’ with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is gearing up for a ‘dirty fight’ with Meghan Markle