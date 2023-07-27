 
Beyoncé's insanely popular tour caught live concert mishap

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Beyoncés frustrating reaction was getting viral on social media
Beyoncé has seemingly a solid temperament, but sometimes it loses too, as recently seen in her Chicago concert.

The incident happened in Queen Bey's ongoing Renaissance world tour, where the pop icon sang her 1 + 1 while sitting.

As she earlier signalled several times to activate the fan in front of her, the technicians may forget that, which led her to instruct them "turn the fan on" during the performance.

The video was since getting viral on the internet as fans joked that "somebody's getting fired" over the mishap.

@camilabice BUT DID YALL SEE HER LOOKING AT MEEEEEE? I still cant believe I was this close to mother BEYONCE #beyoncerenaissance #renaissancechicago #renaissanceworldtour #chicago #beyoncechicago #chicagonight2 ♬ original sound - Camila Bice

"However, Chile one thing for certain, two things for sure, #Beyonce is not going play about her fans or her FAN!!!! Queen B had to hit a little note to let someone know to turn the fan on LIGHTS! Somebody's getting Fired!!!!!" Oh, and baby, the fan wasn't on, but the MIC was," one fan wrote.

Another added, "TURN THE FAN ON "Somebody's getting fired" #RenaissanceWorldTour:) (sic)

A third piped in, "Beyoncé singing 'Turn the fan on' during 1+1 is so funny to me…" (sic)

"Beyoncé really sang "turn the fan on" so they'll put on the fan in front of her," a fourth said.

