Aditya Roy Kapur reveals if nepotism has anything to do with his success

Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut with 'London Dreams' in 2009

Aditya Roy Kapur has finally revealed if nepotism has anything to do with his success.

Many actors have been targeted for nepotism in the entertainment industry and Aditya is no exception as he is also the brother of a famous Bollywood director, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In a statement, he clarified that none of his brother was involved in making him this successful. They did not help him get into movies.

While speaking about it at Filmfare, The Night Manger actor said: “I think people know that I have kind of made my way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren’t involved with.”

Aditya says that his career progress has been public as people witnessed it developing slowly by the time.

“My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see."

The 37-year-old actor, who made his debut in 2009 with London Dreams, got a little recognition with Aashiqui 2 in 2013. But he has now rose to fame after the release of latest Disney+Hotstar show The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur is now all set to star in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino next with Sara Ali Khan.