Serena Williams proudly flaunts baby bump in workout video

Serena Williams, a Tennis pro, showcased her baby bump in a workout video she shared on social media. Serena was wearing a pink crop top as she showed off her pregnancy workout.



The 41-year-old retired tennis star looked phenomenal as she recorded the video for her YouTube channel.

Serena paired her pink crop top with black leggings and purple trainers and she seemed to be in high spirits as she worked out in her home gym. Serena often shares updates and details of her routine with her 16.8 million Instagram followers.



The video shared on her YouTube channel also featured her daughter, five-year-old Olympia, joining her mum as Serena worked out, reports Dailymail.

The four-time Olympic Gold Medalist began with stretching exercises and then she went on to train her bottom, legs and arms with a range of exercises. She also did some exercises to strengthen her core on a light pink yoga mat.

Serena also showcased some of the breathing exercises and meditation that help in keeping composure.

The former tennis pro is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, founder of Reddit.

Serena and Alexis publicly announced about expecting a new member to their family this past May ahead of their appearance at Met Gala 2023.

However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the due date and gender of their upcoming child.