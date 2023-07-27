Preserving Pakistan’s green heritage

The picture shows banyan trees. — Provided by the author

KARACHI: In a continuation of his efforts towards a “clean and green” city, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah actioned a request from citizen, student and youth activist Aneeqa Bashir, to declare the banyan trees lining Amir Khusro Road protected heritage.

The government’s willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue with Pakistan’s youth showcases their unwavering commitment to preserving Karachi's environmental heritage.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led KMC Wahab’s call for green initiatives reflects the importance of preserving nature amidst urban development. He has long expressed the belief that Pakistan's future lies in planting and maintaining green spaces.



The addition of these Banyan Trees to those previously declared protected green heritage on Shahrah-e-Iran and Hatim Alvi Road further solidifies his vision for a greener and more sustainable Karachi.

Under Wahab's mayorship, Pakistan's green heritage will be integrated into the national maintenance system, prioritising nature's preservation alongside historical landmarks. This synergy between the government and citizens paves the way for creating awareness about the crucial role of trees in shaping the nation's future.

Banyan trees hold cultural and historical value, with their lateral branches historically providing shade to merchants along the famous Amir Khusro Road — named after the renowned poet and scholar. By preserving these majestic trees, Karachi embraces its green heritage, acknowledging the importance of sustainable practices and respecting its ecological fabric.

Now working on her next project, Bashir is spearheading a campaign for the implementation of the "Youth Environmental Responsibility Act," a proposal she has drafted that seeks to nurture a culture of sustainability among Pakistan’s youth.

The act calls for each student to be required to plant one tree as a prerequisite for graduation. This strategic approach, with designated agroforestry zones and a focus on regional indigenous trees, ensures the preservation of vital ecosystems while fostering diverse and resilient environments.

Working with Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Aneeqa Bashir hopes to inspire a new generation of civic-minded citizens to do their part in preserving Pakistan’s green heritage.