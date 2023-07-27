 
menu menu menu

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan released on bail after nearly 80 days

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan walking out of prison in this still taken from a video on July 27, 2023. — Twitter/@PTI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan walking out of prison in this still taken from a video on July 27, 2023. — Twitter/@PTI

  • Ali Muhammad Khan arrested under MPO following May 9 riots.
  • PHC approves PTI leader bail, orders his release from Mardan jail.
  • Judge summons deputy commission to appear on next hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who was arrested following May 9 riots, was released on Thursday from Mardan jail on Peshawar High Court (PHC) order.

Khan was first arrested by the Islamabad capital territory police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violent protests triggered by the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9 in a corruption case.

During the days-long protests, which ended only after the PTI chief's release, enraged party workers allegedly attacked private and public properties, including military installations — the Lahore Corps Commander's House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance in Rawalpindi. At least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests.

Since then, the PTI leader was released several times on the court’s order only to be taken into custody soon after release.

The PTI on its official Twitter handle said Khan remained incarcerated for 80 days in eight different “bogus cases”.

Earlier today, the PHC approved the bail application of the PTI leader and ordered his release from prison.

PHC Justices Ijaz Anwar and Fazal Subhan heard the bail plea of Khan.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Anwar asked why Ali Muhammad Khan was taken into custody.

The Mardan assistant deputy commissioner told the court that the PTI leader was arrested under Section 3 of the MPO.

On which the PHC judge said the PTI leader has been in jail for two months. “How did Ali Muhammad Khan disturb the law and order situation?” Justice Anwar inquired.

The judge also ordered the deputy commissioner to appear before the court on the next hearing.

He warned that no officer will commit illegal work if any deputy commissioner is made an example of.

The PHC adjourned the hearing of the case till August 8.

More From Pakistan:

Govt takes steps to curb stunting, malnutrition in Pakistan

Govt takes steps to curb stunting, malnutrition in Pakistan

Preserving Pakistan’s green heritage

Preserving Pakistan’s green heritage
PMD warns of 'vigorous monsoon activity' during next 3 days

PMD warns of 'vigorous monsoon activity' during next 3 days
WATCH: Anju relishes Pakistani food with husband Nasrullah

WATCH: Anju relishes Pakistani food with husband Nasrullah
Senate approves Army Act amendments seeking 5-year jail term for disclosing 'sensitive information'

Senate approves Army Act amendments seeking 5-year jail term for disclosing 'sensitive information'
'Not gender specific': Khawaja Asif clarifies 'garbage' remarks

'Not gender specific': Khawaja Asif clarifies 'garbage' remarks
Borderless love: How FB, TikTok, Snapchat brought these foreign women to Pakistan

Borderless love: How FB, TikTok, Snapchat brought these foreign women to Pakistan
Here is the traffic plan for Muharram processions in Karachi

Here is the traffic plan for Muharram processions in Karachi
Cabinet gives nod to two cyberspace security bills

Cabinet gives nod to two cyberspace security bills