Ariana Grande romance with Ethan Slater was 'obvious' from start

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance was very obvious from the beginning.

The songstress, who is currently dating her ‘Wicked’ co-star, developed a deep friendship with Slater.

A source close to Ariana tells People: “It was obvious on the set from early on ... they were very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together.”

"Everyone just thought they were both happily married though and didn’t expect them to end up dating," the insider noted.

This comes as Ethan is preparing to divorce wife Lilly Jay.

Speaking about the former couple, an insider continued: “They were together for so long; they met when they were in high school. They were inseparable. It’s devastating for Lilly.

