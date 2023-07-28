Megan Fox gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of 'hoarding money'

Megan Fox gave a befitting reply to all the people who have been trolling her for 'hoarding money' despite helping her friend financially.

The Transformers star took advantage of social media platform to defend herself after she was attacked online after posting a link to a friend's $30,000 GoFundMe drive, with numerous people questioning why the actress didn't foot the bill herself.

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee-born beauty, 37, posted a link to the account on behalf of her longtime nail tech Brittney Boyce, whose 64-year-old father Michael is battling pancreatic cancer.

After fans said they were 'absolutely speechless' as to why the 'rich as f**k' Transformers star didn't cover the costs herself - saying they didn't see her listed as a donor - Fox explained her actions and defended her sense of altruism.

'One thing you're not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity,' said Fox, who is mom to three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49 - Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, nine, and Journey River, six.

The Big Gold Brick actress said she was merely honoring Boyce's ask to use her platform to promote awareness of the GoFundMe account to her 21.3 million followers.

She noted that Boyce had personal reasons for going for small donations via the campaign as opposed to asking her high-profile clientele for large sums. (Boyce has also done nails for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Olivia Rodrigo.)

'Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?' Fox said.

She continued, 'So instead she asked me to post the GoFundMe so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal.

Fox said she 'just obliged' the request made by Boyce, and obviously would be open to helping out if asked: 'Anything she needs from me personally she will ask, and I will do it privately.'