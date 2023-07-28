 
Huma Qureshi speaks up on dealing with remarks on 'body weight'

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Huma Qureshi admits being affected by body-shaming remarks
Huma Qureshi has always been trolled for her body weight on social media; the actress has finally spoken up about dealing with such remarks.

Huma rose to fame with Gangs of Wasseypur and then continued making her prominent name in the industry by starring in films like Jolly LLB, Double XL, Monica, Oh My Darling and more. Despite earning a name, she always became the target of body-shaming, but she stood firm and took all the remarks bravely.

Huma, in an interview with Pinkvilla, stated that people are habitual of personally attacking actors if they don't like a film, which is not a very good habit.

The 37-year-old actress says that there is no need to slander or personally attack someone.

“If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks."

Huma has not been the only one to fall prey to body-shaming, there are many other stars who went through the same problem at some point in their careers. 

She advised: “There’s no need to slander somebody and there’s no need to personally attack someone."

While sharing her own experience of dealing with negative remarks online, she mentioned that the comments were becoming too tough for her to tolerate.

She admitted: “I thought there was something terribly wrong with me." The Badlapur actress says to take personal attacks with a pinch of salt and move on.

“So you just take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is how you do a project and audiences’ love", reported News 18. 

