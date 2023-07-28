Netflix shares updates for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Netflix has just stepped forward with some insight into season 4 of Emily in Paris.

From romantic quarrels to career building heights, Emily in Paris showcased it all in its previous installments.



Netflix’s Production Status for Emily in Paris:

For those unversed, this update has come given Emily in Paris’ filming schedule, which was slated for the summer.

However, in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes everything has ground to a halt.

Netflix’s Renewal Announcement for Emily in Paris:

The renewal announcement for the fourth season in particular was announced on the 25th of July, 2023, this included an announcement video on YouTube which amassed almost 684,200,000 hours.

Emily in Paris Cast members:

With Lily Collins reprising the role of Emily, her best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) will also be returning for another season.

Not to mention, Emily’s love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is also slated for a return.

Other stars, namely Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery) will also be returning.

What to Expect from Netflix’s Emily in Paris:

Insight into what fans can expect from season 4 has been shared by the series creator himself, Darren Star.

In one of his interviews with Deadline, he touched base on the dynamic between Emily and Gabriel and admitted, “Yes, they are star-crossed lovers, they really are.”

He also admitted, “And I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn’t come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they’re both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place.”

In regards to the themes he intends on pursuing for season 4, Star claimed, “I think that will be our theme for Season 4. Season 3 was about making choices. I think Season 4 is about how to balance business and toxic relationships because that’s going to be happening with a lot of our characters.”